The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), whose founders and former associates have documented connections to Hamas-support networks, is celebrating progressive Democratic Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to remove the organization’s state terrorist designation, less than two weeks after a federal judge allowed Florida’s designation of the group to take effect.

In a statement, CAIR and its Texas chapter portrayed Hinojosa’s promised reversal as a political victory.

“We welcome Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa’s plan to restore the rule of law in Texas by rescinding this baseless, unconstitutional order targeting our civil rights organization,” the group said. They also accused outgoing Republican officials of campaigning on “shredding the First Amendment,” declaring, “Anti-Muslim hate is no longer an effective political weapon in Texas, and it must no longer have any place in state governance.”

Hinojosa announced her intention during an interview with The Washington Post, saying, “We have to use public safety measures for public safety.” Her pledge concerns the designation issued by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November 2025, which classified CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under Texas law. The designation barred the groups from acquiring Texas land and authorized legal action seeking their shutdown. The organization’s celebration follows CAIR suspending its Florida operations, stopping the acceptance of donations from people living or located in the state, and warning Florida residents against joining its mailing lists or otherwise engaging with the organization.

In a November 4 order, US District Judge Allen Winsor declined to block domestic terrorist designations approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet under a new state law. Those designations took effect November 5. The dispute centers on an organization whose history reaches into the American network established to support Hamas.

An October report from George Washington University’s Program on Extremism cited federal records placing future CAIR co-founders Nihad Awad and Omar Ahmad at a 1993 meeting of the Palestine Committee, a Muslim Brotherhood structure created to support Hamas. A 1994 committee agenda subsequently listed CAIR among its working organizations. Federal prosecutors named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing prosecution. The foundation and five leaders were convicted in November 2008. According to the Justice Department, they provided approximately $12.4 million to Hamas through a network operating behind the appearance of charitable relief.

Ghassan Elashi, a founding member of CAIR’s Texas chapter, was among the Holy Land Foundation defendants. He received a 65-year sentence in 2009. Former CAIR employee Randall “Ismail” Royer was separately sentenced to 20 years in 2004 after pleading guilty to firearms and explosives offenses. The Justice Department said he admitted to helping others gain admission to a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

A 2013 Justice Department inspector general report documented the FBI’s decision to sharply restrict non-investigative outreach with CAIR beginning in 2008, citing evidence from the Holy Land Foundation case linking national CAIR leaders to Hamas. The restrictions preserved contacts concerning criminal investigations and civil rights complaints. CAIR’s leadership has also repeatedly generated controversy through its own public statements.