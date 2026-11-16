Rear Admiral Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the US Congress and Supreme Court, resigned Thursday following a damning report from the Navy Times that outlined the degrading tasks that had been delegated to service members in the congressional medical office.

The report, which followed an investigation by the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General, revealed that sailors were assigned to such duties as “cutting a congressman’s toenails or bringing their medication to their private residence at 3 a.m.”

It did not specify which members of Congress it was referring to, although reaction included calls on social media to name and shame them. The personnel assigned to the small office also were “pushed to stay in their roles beyond the expected three-year tours while working 70- to 80-hour weeks,” the Navy Times reported.

Moreover, they allegedly faced “pressure over leave requests, were threatened with the loss of monthly bonuses when they pushed back against management and were assigned tasks that didn’t fit their positions.” The service members have all since been reassigned.

“The men and women serving in this office are being asked to perform duties beyond those normally associated with their position,” said a civilian medical professional in the Office of the Attending Physician. “Colleagues have been bringing up issues about this office for more than 10 years.” The IG report also included other allegations of misconduct against Monahan, including lax standards for administering prescription drugs. The report warned that the prescriptions could “result in OAP beneficiaries unknowingly assuming health and safety risks because clinical and prescribing practices were not monitored.”

“The absence of [Pentagon] oversight of clinical quality management and pharmacy operations increases the risks to both patients and Navy medical personnel assigned to the OAP,” the report said. “Without the [Pentagon] conducting its mandated clinical quality management oversight of Navy medical personnel assigned to the OAP, the [Pentagon] cannot monitor provider readiness skills, professional competencies, and compliance with Federal law.” Servicemembers told the Navy Times that efforts to flag their concerns with the workplace abuses not only went unanswered but were sometimes met with threats of retaliation.