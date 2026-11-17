Rep. Ayanna Pressley held a town hall in her district on Monday night, addressing constituents in Massachusetts’ 7th district, telling those in attendance at the East Boston event that one of her key plans in the 120th Congress is to force through a bill on reparations.

“There is momentum around the country for reparations to begin the process of reparative justice for black America,” Pressley said, touting the bill HR40 as “creat[ing] a pathway toward truth, reconciliation, and accountability. It is even more important after two years of anti-blackness on steroids by this administration, attacks on DEI, rising black unemployment, especially among our federal workforce. So, black folks, especially black women, deliver this historic Democratic majority. And it's time Democrats deliver for black America. Reparations now.”

In other words, reparations are payback to black Americans for voting for Democrats and specifically should appease black women, many of whom were working for the federal government before layoffs designed to cut expensive DEI and diversity initiatives. Reparations would be a form of race-based cash assistance where black Americans would get government money, paid for by white Americans, to ameliorate them for slavery, which ended over 200 years ago. It is of note that the very first slave-holder in the United States was a black man who went to court to gain the right to keep his servants in bondage.

Pressley spoke about her commitment to workers' rights, housing justice, and environmental justice, noting that voters delivered a Democrats takeover of Congress as a “cease and desist” to an “anti-freedom agenda” perpetrated by a “fascist administration that wants to control your body, control the books you read, that wants to attack the free press, that wants to criminalize free speech, that wants to disenfranchise you at the ballot box.” She believes that she and her far-left party have been given a “mandate for justice, a mandate for compassion, a mandate for progress.” As such, she said that the Oversight Committee will subpoena Trump administration officials and will “not operate from a place of incrementalism.” Among the Democrats’ plans is to reverse elements of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” such as reversing cuts made to Medicaid and SNAP, which were crackdowns on fraud and abuse in those systems.

In addition to reparations, Pressley said that the Democrats will push through socialized healthcare where everyone in America is part of a government-funded health insurance program such as Medicare. The government already overpays to subsidize insurance companies for policies available to Americans through the Affordable Care Act. She calls the “Medicare for All” initiative “healthcare justice,” saying that “healthcare is a human right.” What that means, however, is that every American has the “right” to the labor of medical professionals. Pressley also said that housing would be more affordable. Those plans include “expanding affordable housing, strengthening oversight of corporate landlords, and then helping families to save through the family self-sufficiency program, scaling that up to reach financial stability.”

Pressley called for an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and an end to qualified immunity for the agents of that division. In terms of immigration, she and the Democrats intend to demand that Temporary Protected Status be reinstated for many immigrant communities. She also demanded that abortion be federally legalized so that American women are able to legally destroy their offspring in all 50 states. The United States sees about 1 million abortions of unborn Americans every year. Pressley wants abortion access to be “expanded.” While Pressley claims that abortion limits are racist, but the founder of powerhouse abortion provider and advocate Planned Parenthood actually started the group with the intention of making sure there were less black babies in America. And that is exactly what has happened. When broken down by race, black women as a group suffer more abortions than any other. Though she wants women to be able to kill their children, she also wants the government to take care of those children women do give birth to with taxpayer-funded childcare and paid leave.