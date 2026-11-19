The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has secured a permanent injunction against the state of California and its laws that restrict federal law enforcement operations. The decision, handed down in the US District Court for the Central District of California, prohibits Gov. Newsom and CA Attorney General Rob Bonta from enforcing restrictions that threaten the safety of federal officers.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche celebrated the ruling in a post on X.

“The Justice Department just secured a permanent injunction against California laws that restrict federal law enforcement operations — prohibiting @CAgovernor Gavin Newsom and @AGRobBonta from enforcing restrictions on officers that threaten their safety,” AG Blanche said on Thursday. “This is a huge win for law enforcement in California!” US District Court Judge Christina Snyder issued the injunction on November 17, according to court records.

This comes after an October ruling in the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that struck down a California state law that would have prohibited US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from wearing masks and required them to display visible identification during operations. The panel ruled that the law violated the supremacy clause of the US Constitution, which states that federal law takes precedence over state law when there's a conflict. "Because the United States has shown that § 10 of the No Vigilantes Act violates the Supremacy Clause, it has also shown that both the public interest and balance of the equities tip 'decisively in...favor' of a preliminary injunction," the decision read, with the opinion written by Trump-appointed Judge Mark Bennett.

The Ninth Circuit judges ordered the district court to block the Democrat law by issuing a preliminary injunction enjoining the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Attorney General Rob Bonta from enforcing it. Democratic lawmakers stated the legislation, dubbed the “No Vigilantes Act,” was intended to "boost transparency," but the Trump Justice Department claimed it would expose federal agents involved in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, putting officers at risk and leading to doxxing.