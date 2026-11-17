Ahmed Moor, a Democratic Socialists of America member challenging Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman in the 2028 Democratic primary, called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and replacing congressional Democratic leaders, while declining to deny being pro-Hamas.

During an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, Moor dodged when asked whether Fetterman was correct to describe him as “very pro-Hamas,” but falsely accused Israel of being an apartheid state.

Moor then called for comprehensive sanctions against Israel modeled on the 1986 legislation targeting apartheid South Africa. When MacCallum continued pressing him during the interview, he dismissed the question as being asked in bad faith. Fetterman, one of the Democratic Party’s most outspoken supporters of Israel, offered a blunt assessment of his challenger in comments to the outlet.

“I know he seems to really love Hamas,” Fetterman said. Moor, 42, was born in Gaza and immigrated to Philadelphia as a child. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard, he is the first officially declared candidate challenging Fetterman in the 2028 Democratic primary. Fetterman has not announced whether he will seek another term.

In a separate Fox interview, Moor said he entered the race because he believes the United States faces a “constitutional crisis.” He criticized the treatment of campus demonstrators during the Biden administration and accused President Donald Trump of escalating an assault on constitutional rights. “ICE is a lawless organization. ICE is a paramilitary militia. ICE is not law enforcement,” Moor said. “Let’s abolish ICE.”

Moor also urged local prosecutors to pursue immigration enforcement personnel, accusing them of killing Americans, kidnapping people and violating local laws. He did not identify specific cases in the supplied interview excerpt. “That's a criminal matter today in America. I hope local prosecutors run with it,” he said.

His criticism extended to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries don’t have what it takes to meet the moment. They need to be replaced,” Moor said, pledging to maintain pressure on both men if they survived their leadership contests.

Moor’s candidacy has also drawn scrutiny over his past commentary on terrorist organizations. A November 9 Washington Free Beacon investigation highlighted an October 2023 Guardian discussion in which Moor described his reaction to footage of a bulldozer breaching Gaza’s border barrier during the October 7 massacre.