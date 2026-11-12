In a recent episode of their podcast, Indivisible founders Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg said that “crappy little heritage staffers” and others “complicit” in actions undertaken by the Trump administration should “lawyer up,” adding that there needs to be “accountability” for “the crimes that have been committed” and an “incentive structure” so that they don’t take place again.

Levin said that Democrats “have a real credibility problem,” and said that with Trump not being on the ticket in 2028, “We actually have to say not just here's what we stand for, but here's why you should actually believe we're going to get sh*t done.”

“And one of the best ways to do that is the accountability agenda that Leah’s talking about, going after the corrupt crooks, crooks in the White House and in Silicon Valley and in big business that are in cahoots with this regime, and two, presenting a very popular and exciting agenda legislatively that then Donald Trump is going to f*cking veto, and if you want to get it done, that's why you need to elect a Democratic Congress and Democratic President so that they can sign it into law come 2029.” Greenberg, noting that “this is the part that always gets me clipped by the right wing,” said, “This is fundamentally about both accountability for the crimes that have been committed, and it is also about the incentive structure that we create for the future.” She said that people were not held accountable for things such as Guantanamo Bay for the first Trump administration, which led to Trump returning to office thinking he could do “absolutely f*cking everything.”

“If you want to check this kind of rampant, out-of-control corruption and lawbreaking and unconstitutionality, you have to create consequences for everyone involved, and you need the next generation of crappy little Heritage staffers to understand that they cannot be complicit in anything like what they were complicit in over the last two years.” “You need to have corporations understand that the next would-be authoritarian who comes into office, they can't donate to that inauguration fund. They cannot fund that ballroom fund. They cannot shovel tens of millions of dollars into the next guy's crypto wallet without serious consequences.