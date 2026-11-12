The law prohibits local governments from “funding or promoting or taking official action as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

A city in Florida has canceled an annual pride event and its annual St. Patrick's Day parade after a new law in the state has banned government-funded "DEI" initiatives. Residents in the city have said that it is "ridiculous."

Delray Beach officials said that the legislation, SB 1134, will restrict the city from holding its annual St. Patrick's Day parade. The law takes effect on January 1.

The law prohibits any county or municipal government in the state from “funding or promoting or taking official action as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion.” The law also blocks celebrations that honor heritage or ethnicity. In a Tuesday announcement, Delray Beach said, " The City of Delray Beach will not host its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade or Pride event in 2027 following the enactment of Florida Senate Bill 1134 (CS/CS/SB 1134), relating to official actions of local governments.

"The new state law, which takes effect January 1, 2027, establishes restrictions on municipal funding, promotion, and official actions involving activities defined under the legislation as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). These restrictions include certain programming and activities designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity," the city added. "Following a review of the legislation and its requirements, the City has determined that it is legally prohibited from organizing, funding, or promoting these events in 2027." One Delray Beach resident told reporters at WPBF, “Disappointed? Ridiculous. You know, it's just – are they going to cancel the Christmas parade as well? So, there's a lot of issues going on here and its weird,” Randy Biro said.