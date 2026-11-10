Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has ordered a sweeping overhaul of military education, targeting what he described as “ideological distractions” while requiring senior service colleges to prioritize merit, combat readiness, and officers’ ability to win wars.

“For too long, academic drift in our Professional Military Education (PME) enterprise, specifically our Senior Service Colleges, traded combat readiness for theory and indulged ideological distractions over practical warfighting,” Hegseth wrote.

The overhaul follows a review Hegseth launched in March with an explicitly stated goal of keeping political ideology out of military education. On March 12, Hegseth ordered a 90-day review of senior military colleges to determine whether their faculty, curricula and standards were focused on warfighting and free of political bias. His memorandum, titled “Strengthening the Effectiveness of Our Senior Service Colleges,” established the Senior Service College Task Force under the Pentagon’s personnel and readiness leadership.

The panel was tasked with examining senior service colleges and their fellowships at military institutions, identifying deficiencies, and assessing their alignment with the National Defense Strategy. Institutions covered included the National Defense University and the Army, Naval, Air and Marine Corps war colleges. Hegseth’s March announcement was more explicitly directed at “woke” education than the November memorandum.

“Professional Military Education should produce warfighters and leaders—not wokesters,” he wrote in his March announcement. The November 9 memorandum contains 33 directives covering curricula, faculty qualifications, grading, artificial intelligence and competitive war games. It also eliminates lifetime tenure and emeritus status for newly hired senior service college faculty, subject to statutory requirements and existing agreements.

The order presents its reforms as the follow-through on that review. It says the task force’s assessment and a parallel departmental review found that military education had stagnated and required immediate realignment. It does not identify particular courses or instructors as examples of ideological distractions or explicitly name diversity, equity and inclusion programs or critical race theory. Under the new order, constitutional principles, civil-military relations, command authorities, and officers’ legal and oath-bound obligations must form the foundation of professional ethics and leadership education. Schools must incorporate case studies examining recent operational and ethical successes and failures.

The Pentagon will also establish mechanisms to audit curricula, faculty hiring and student assessments. Those reviews must ensure that instruction, personnel decisions and evaluations are based solely on merit, individual excellence, initiative, hard work and objective performance standards. The overhaul would change both who teaches future military leaders and how those officers are evaluated.

Senior service colleges must develop plans to ensure a majority of full-time faculty possess direct military and defense experience. Civilian faculty should primarily have backgrounds in honorable military service, substantial Pentagon civilian service, intelligence work or national security. Civilian faculty positions would convert, as appropriate, to renewable three-year contracts. Renewal evaluations would consider teaching effectiveness and research supporting national security or defense priorities. The tenure restriction expressly applies to newly hired faculty.