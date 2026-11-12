An illegal alien has been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges in Oregon. Ingrid Hernandez-Salgado, 22, of Honduras, faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison for her role in distributing the deadly illicit drug, fentanyl, in the Portland metro area, the US Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.

Hernandez-Salgado is one of 130-plus defendants who were apprehended in a recent drug bust operation, in which 90 percent of the defendants are illegal aliens, mainly Honduran nationals, US Attorney Scott Bradford previously said.

She pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the US District Court for Oregon to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to court records. Hernandez-Salgado had been unlawfully residing in Gresham at the time of her arrest.

Court documents state that an undercover police officer with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began communicating with Hernandez-Salgado in July 2026 via text message. This, after investigators identified a phone number believed to be used in drug trafficking.

After several days of communicating, Hernandez-Salgado and the undercover officer agreed to meet on July 8 near a gas station in Gresham. The pair negotiated the sale of approximately one ounce of fentanyl powder, according court documents.

Law enforcement officers conducted surveillance at the meeting location and observed Hernandez-Salgado arriving in a vehicle. She was subsequently arrested. Officers recovered approximately 25 grams of fentanyl powder. During a search of her vehicle, investigators located a stolen AMT Backup .45 ACP pistol in the vehicle's center console, court documents state. Additionally, more than $5,000 was recovered during a search of her home.