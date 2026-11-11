An Idaho man who planned to attack churches in the name of ISIS after incapacitating his father and stealing his firearms was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in federal prison and lifetime supervised release.

Alexander Scott Mercurio, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, received the sentence from US District Judge David C. Nye for attempting to provide material support and resources to the designated foreign terrorist organization, according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI arrested Mercurio on April 6, 2024, one day before his planned attack. According to court records cited by prosecutors, Mercurio planned to incapacitate his father with a metal pipe and take his guns to carry out a mass casualty attack. His plans also involved explosives, knives, a machete and flame-covered weapons. Investigators searching his home discovered butane canisters, lighters, handcuffs, a knife and a machete, along with several firearms belonging to his father.

Days before the planned attack, Mercurio stood in front of an ISIS flag while holding a knife and pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization. Prosecutors said he had also created an online repository in early 2023 to distribute pro-ISIS content and spread the group’s doctrine. Mercurio was 18 when authorities disrupted the plot. He had attempted to communicate and work with people connected to ISIS and intended to attack churchgoers in Coeur d’Alene on April 7, 2024, using knives, firearms and fire.

At the time, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said Mercurio had sworn loyalty to ISIS and planned to attack the churches in its name. FBI officials warned that the case illustrated the threat posed by people becoming radicalized on their own. Mercurio initially faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. “America’s founders wanted our Nation to be a place where the faithful of any denomination could exercise their religious beliefs freely and without fear of violence,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor.

“Alexander Scott Mercurio planned to attack that fundamental freedom by bringing death and destruction to several churches. This sentence shows that the Department of Justice will relentlessly investigate, pursue, and prosecute those who would terrorize and murder Americans for exercising their religious rights.” Mercurio’s case is the latest example of an American attempting to join or support ISIS.