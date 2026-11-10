In a recent podcast appearance, former first lady Jill Biden claimed that vaccines “saved the world” during the 2020 pandemic and touted her time traveling the country with Dr. Anthony Fauci to “try to get shots in the arms.”

Appearing on Get Real with Jim Weiss, Biden was asked, “Is there one story that stands out that where you really needed someone? I mean, there's enough things that you've gone through.”

Biden replied, “Yeah, for sure. You think about the administration. I mean, just the times, like you're saying, Covid, as if you know that was one year when no one came to the White House. We couldn't thank our supporters. We couldn't bring people in. I mean, for meetings, it was really, it was like a ghost town in there. It was so quiet and everybody was afraid. And then of course you know we got busy and I traveled the country with Dr. Fauci and Vivek Murthy and to try to get shots in the arms.” Weiss, a healthcare marketing executive, said his company had worked on the Pfizer vaccine launch, adding that “that kind of saved the world in a lot of ways.”

“Of course it saved the world,” Biden replied. “My gosh, yeah. I mean, what would have happened? I mean, if people don't want to remember it, and I don't blame them. I don't want to either, but I can, we remember like people dying and people outside of their hospital rooms, their loved ones who couldn't go in and say goodbye, and you know the nurses and the doctors and the caregivers and what they went through. It was just a horrible time.” Weiss told Biden, “I think we needed you guys at that time and your approach, which was pretty empathetic.”

During the Covid pandemic, the Biden administration implemented vaccine mandates for the military, federal employees, and others, requiring that they be vaccinated or risk their jobs. In the wake of the mass vaxxing, studies have found concerning results regarding minors. A study of over 1.7 million children in England that received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found that only children and adolescents given the shot developed inflammation in their hearts.