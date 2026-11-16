Journalists James O’Keefe and Cam Higby made their first appearance in court on Monday in a Minnesota case that has seen the two charged with identity theft and unlawful voting. The felony charges came in the wake of an undercover video the two released in the lead up to the 2026 midterm elections regarding the state’s voting rules allowing one person to “vouch” for many others.

O’Keefe and Higby are due back in court on January 13. They were allowed to remain free, however, they have been ordered not to have contact with victims listed in the complaint or any Minnesota election judges, per KTSP.

Prosecutors asked the judge to issue a no-contact order between Higby and O’Keefe. Chris Made, O’Keefe’s attorney, said this was an infringement on the presumed innocence of the two journalists. The judge sided with the journalists, saying that there was no reason at that moment to issue such an order, reported the Minnesota Star Tribune. Speaking with O’Keefe Media Group ahead of the court appearance, Higby said, “I think that we've got a good team, and the case is obviously total BS.” He said that “the biggest problem is that we are in the state of Minnesota and we are in Hennepin County. I can't trust prosecutors here. I can't trust judges here, and I can't trust juries here. So that's the biggest concern I think is the case is obviously bogus. It's obviously false pretenses, but that might not matter if all of the people here hate James and I.”

In footage captured by Savanah Hernandez for Frontlines TPUSA, both protesters and supporters were seen outside the Hennepin County courthouse. One man was heard chanting over a megaphone, “lock them up” while Higby and O’Keefe were entering the courthouse, and a woman yelled, “f*ck you Nazis.” O’Keefe and Higby were hit with the charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in October. The charges stem from an August video in which the two went undercover at polling locations in the state, dressed in traditional Muslim garb, in an effort to expose the state’s vouching system for voting.