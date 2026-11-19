A kidnapped American minor has been freed from captors in violence-ridden Haiti, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday. He shared an image of the victim on X, celebrating the child’s return to the United States.

The release occurred following a coordinated action between the Haitian National Police, the Anti‑Kidnapping Unit, and US law enforcement, said Rubio.

“Thank you to the Haitian National Police, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and U.S. law enforcement for securing the release of a kidnapped American minor,” Rubio wrote on X. “Protecting Americans abroad is @StateDept's top priority, and President Trump will never stop until every American is free.” Further details surrounding the kidnapping have not yet been provided, including the child’s identity.

The victim could be seen in the photo smiling and waving while sitting in the plane. Last week, Secretary Rubio threw his support behind the United Nations-authorized Gang Suppression Force. He cautioned that the most recent international initiative to liberate Haiti from the powerful control of criminal gangs must be successful, saying that Washington has exhausted all other options.

“If the Gang Suppression Force effort doesn’t work, then we’re out of ideas, so we have to make it work,” Rubio said, as reported by the Miami Herald. “There really is no other option; there’s no plan B here anymore.” Rubio's comments coincided with President Nayib Bukele's significant military buildup from El Salvador in Haiti, which has raised tensions, especially following the recent firing at the US embassy during an October 31 gang attack on a Salvadoran convoy in the region.