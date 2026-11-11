A Utah teenager who disappeared in May of 2025 has been found alive in Oregon after spending more than 500 days in captivity, and a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Kylie Arellano, who is now 17 years old, was rescued from a home in Oregon after authorities received a tip from the parent of another player she had met through the online game “Among Us.” The suspect, identified as Adam Hunter Harmel, has been charged with transporting Arellano across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Arellano was last seen by her family in Garden City, Utah, on May 29, 2025. Her mother, Stephanie Coleman, spoke with NBC’s “Dateline” in December as part of its “Missing in America” series, recalling her final exchange with her daughter. “She goes, ‘I love you, Mama. Goodnight.’ I said, ‘I love you too, baby girl,’” Coleman recalled. “That was at 9:44 p.m. Her phone turned off at 9:52 p.m.”

The following day, her family realized she was missing. Arellano’s jacket was left in the driveway, while some of her belongings and her Xbox were gone. After more than 500 days, Arellano was located in Oregon. After meeting another young girl online, Arellano revealed her identity and told the girl she was being held against her will. She also expressed concern that the authorities had stopped looking for her.

The girl’s mother contacted the FBI, which subsequently arranged a video call with Arellano, where she described how Harmel brought her to his home and showed investigators a knife she kept beside her bed. Oregon State Police and federal authorities located and rescued her the same day. Harmel had allegedly groomed the teenage girl online. After picking her up in Utah, he threw her phone into a river and took her to his house, where he did not permit her to leave. She was reportedly kept in the basement and was repeatedly sexually assaulted in 2025 and 2026. He would repeatedly beat her and even forced her to remove her braces with pliers.

Harmel’s home reportedly had knives, BB guns, and sexual lubricant inside, according to the complaint. He was arrested during a traffic stop. “We are grateful she can return home, and we will continue working with our partners to hold those responsible accountable,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “To anyone using gore groups to target and exploit children: the FBI and our partners are coming for you. We are using every tool at our disposal to combat nihilistic violent extremism, bring offenders to justice and protect America’s children.”