The global Muslim population is projected to surpass the number of Christians by 2035, making Islam the world’s largest religious group, according to new projections from the Pew Research Center and Poland’s Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR).

The projections, part of Pew's “Future of World Religion” project, examine how the populations of religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070 as demographics change. According to the projections, the Muslim population will grow by approximately 80 percent, compared with 30 percent growth among Christians. The global population is expected to increase by approximately 29 percent over the same period.

The two religions are the only groups expected to keep pace with the global population rise. “One misconception people might have is, if Muslims are the largest, it comes at the expense of Christians,” Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at Pew, said, according to The Washington Post. “But 74 percent of Muslim population growth will happen in countries that are already Muslim-majority. And most Christian growth is in places where there are already Christian majorities.”

A major factor behind the projected changes is the different fertility rates and age distributions among religious groups. Muslim countries have higher fertility rates than Christian countries, particularly those in the West. Similarly, Christianity’s demographic center is expected to shift increasingly away from North America and Europe toward sub-Saharan Africa. The Muslim population is expected to grow particularly quickly in sub-Saharan Africa as well. Although roughly 59 percent of Muslims live in the Asia-Pacific region, that share is projected to sharply decline by 2070. Nigeria is expected to experience significant growth, with its Muslim population projected to double to approximately 282 million.

The study also projects a major change in the global population of people who identify with no religion. Although religiously unaffiliated populations are expected to increase in most countries, the global share is projected to fall from 24.2 percent in 2020 to 17 percent in 2070. A major reason for the decline is China’s projected population decrease of approximately 421 million. When looking at the United States, Pew projects that America will lose its status as a majority-Christian nation by 2070. In 2020, approximately 64 percent of Americans identified as Christian, while 30 percent identified as religiously unaffiliated. Jews accounted for approximately 2 percent, and Muslims 1 percent.