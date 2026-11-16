New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has said that she’s “deeply disappointed” in Rutgers’ College Republicans club over their invitation to have Greg Bovino, the former head of Border Patrol, come speak on campus.

“I’m deeply disappointed in the Rutgers Republicans Club’s decision to invite Greg Bovino to speak on campus. Giving him a platform is the wrong decision,” Sherrill wrote. “People can agree that border security is important and the need for immigration reform is urgent. They can also reject the cruel policies of officials like Greg Bovino that cost people their lives.”

She said that if the club moves forward with hosting Bovino, “I will ensure the state works with Rutgers to protect the safety of everyone and the rights enshrined in our Constitution.” “I would hope that those in attendance use that opportunity to ask him why he chose cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities. They should also ask him what he makes of Americans’ overwhelming rejection of his policies in the midterms,” she added.

She said that New Jerseyans “believe deeply in the values of this country” and said those values “do not include dehumanizing and cruel policies, and militias that pledge loyalty to the president instead of the Constitution. Maybe the only question to ask of Bovino is what part of his oath to the Constitution did he miss and how did he get so caught up in the group think of this Administration that he could justify ignoring his obligation to the very people he was meant to serve?” Bovino criticized Sherrill, saying that she as using her office to limit the rights of Americans. “Gubner, I am deeply disappointed in your penchant for using the Governor’s Office to limit Constitutional rights of Americans.This coming from someone who cheated at the Naval Academy ( you weren’t allowed to walk), and enriched yourself via insider trading in defense stocks as a Congressgirl -priceless. Tell you what, come on down to Rutgers and put your insider-trading money where your mouth is - you won’t be able to cheat your way through this one,” he said.

The event is set to take place on Monday night at Rutgers’ Douglass Student Center. The club said that police would be present “for everyone's safety as there have been ominous threats made towards our club members. Please arrive early and don't engage with potential protesters.” NJ state Senator Mike Testa wrote, “It’s pretty remarkable that the sitting Governor of New Jersey has time to weigh in on Gregory Bovino being a guest speaker at a College Republicans meeting while families across our state continue to be crushed by skyrocketing energy costs, outrageous property taxes, and an affordability crisis that shows no signs of slowing down. Of all the issues facing New Jersey, this is what deserves the Governor’s attention?”