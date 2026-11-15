Democratic socialists in New York City are urging Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to launch a presidential campaign in 2028. The group is also preparing to challenge several establishment Democrats in the state.

Over the weekend, the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a closed-door convention at which it passed a series of resolutions. The convention included 438 delegates representing approximately 15,000 members across the city.

Among the resolutions was a call for Ocasio-Cortez to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. The measure, signed by NYC-DSA co-chairs Gustavo Gordillo and Grace Mausser, described the congresswoman as one of the “most widely beloved members of the Democratic Party.” “AOC and New York City DSA are committed to building a stronger democratic socialist movement and DSA will create the conditions for a presidential campaign capable of advancing a working-class political agenda," Gordillo said at a press conference on Saturday.

The convention also approved measures targeting Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. The NYC-DSA said it “will commit to building the necessary relationships and infrastructure to contest statewide races in preparation to run candidates for United States President in 2028, United States Senate in 2028 and 2030, and for New York Governor and Lieutenant Governor in 2030.” Ocasio-Cortez has become a prominent name in discussions surrounding the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, although she has not announced any plans to run. The 37-year-old congresswoman has become one of the most recognizable figures on the left and has drawn attention for her condemnation of capitalism and support for so-called “democratic socialism.”