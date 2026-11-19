Beloved One America News (OANN) host Chanel Rion announced on social media that her newborn daughter was diagnosed with an ultra-rare neurodegenerative mitochondrial disorder, known as TRIT1. There are fewer than 30 documented cases worldwide, she said.

As a result, the primetime host of “Fine Point” launched a crowdfunding campaign. Rion hopes to raise over $3 million to develop treatments for her daughter, Dior, and others diagnosed with the condition.

“I don't usually get this personal here. But this is our daughter. She has a neurodegenerative disorder called TRIT1. Fewer than 30 cases documented worldwide,” the host wrote on X. “We're living a reality no parent wants to experience; No parent wants to be told something is terribly wrong with their precious baby. That there is no cure. That she may never walk, talk, or be capable of caring for herself.” “No parent wants to hold their child and watch doctors shut down her brain, stop her breathing, and revive her just to stop the seizures ravaging her body. Shutting a part of her down to keep her alive,” she continued. “Worse. It would be one thing to be told there is nothing to do. It's another level of cruelty to discover there is a potential miracle technology that could treat her -- gene therapy -- but because the disorder is so rare, no APPROVED treatment exists. Yet.”

“The technology is there. We are funding the first critical step. The world's top labs and top doctors in this space have all, miraculously, said ‘yes’ to helping our baby. To helping others like her. But they can't do it for free,” said Rion. “The faster we move here the more we can help her. But the window is brutally short. We are giving all we have but it won't be remotely enough on our own. If you can help, the link is in the reply. This means the world to us. To her. To others like her.” TRIT1-related condition (also known as COXPD35) is an autosomal recessive mitochondrial illness caused by mutations in the TRIT1 gene. Loss of function hampers cellular energy generation, resulting in developmental delays, microcephaly, epilepsy (frequently myoclonic), speech difficulties, and progressive spasticity, among other neurological disorders. The severity varies, but many individuals present in infancy with significant neurodevelopmental problems, according to scientists.

The conservative community rallied behind Rion on X, supporting the host and sharing the fundraiser. “Chanel, I am so sorry to hear this. You and your baby girl will be in my prayers. May God bless you mama and give you the strength,” said former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“Saying a prayer for you and your beautiful daughter @ChanelRion,” added journalist Miranda Devine. Libby Emmons, editor-in-chief of The Post Millennial, added: “She is so beautiful, all my love to you and your family.”