An Ohio State fraternity has been suspended after a video showing two people being engulfed in flames went viral online. Onlookers in the video cheered and held up drinks as the events took place.

The clip circulating on social media showed a large group of people dressed in the school's red and white colors and laughing as multiple college-age men had their gray sweatpants on fire.

The viral video showed one man with the fire on his sweatpants, and then when he crashed into another college-aged man dressed in a similar outfit, he also caught fire as well. Other men then rushed to smother the flames and take the burning clothes off the college students. At least one person was holding a fire extinguisher.

Since the clip has gone viral, Ohio State University has suspended the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. The college has not clarified how the fraternity is linked to the "extremely concerning incident." “The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving medical care,” university spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said, per Fox News.

“Ohio State has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension pending a full investigation." The two men received moderate injuries. Sigma Alpha Epsilon CEO Steve Mitchell said that the fraternity will hold those responsible to account.

“We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident while working closely with university officials and local law enforcement,” he said. Columbus police records obtained by The Dispatch showed that charges under investigation related to the incident are for hazing. The OSU division of public safety was also investigating the incident for hazing.