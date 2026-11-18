An Oregon pedophile has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sex crimes against children, which included hiding cameras in a minor victim’s bedroom and bathroom to produce child pornographic images and recordings. Jacob Michael Lewis, 51, of Tigard, was found in possession of over 10,000 images and videos of children being sexually abused, including infants and toddlers.

Lewis was sentenced on Monday in the US District Court for the District of Oregon. He pleaded guilty on August 12 to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography, court records show.

Court documents state that, from at least April 2018 through October 2020, Lewis hid spy cameras in a minor victim’s bedroom and bathroom, capturing over 2,000 images of the victim who was a young teen at the time. He edited the images by zooming in on the minor’s naked pubic area and genitals. Lewis sexually abused this victim during that same time period and forced the victim to watch videos of other children being sexually abused, according to a press release from the Oregon US Attorney’s Office. Upon his September 2022 arrest, investigators discovered over 10,000 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse that were in his possession. These files included infant and toddler rape, as well as the sadomasochistic torture of very young children, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Lewis was first indicted on September 15, 2022, in Washington County on offenses related to the sexual abuse of the minor victim. A federal grand jury rendered an indictment against him on June 5, 2024, charging Lewis with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. In addition to the decades long prison time, the court also imposed a fifteen-year term of supervised release and ordered Lewis to pay a $200 special assessment and forfeit digital devices used in the offenses. Lewis will also be required to pay restitution to the minor victim in an amount to be determined at a later date, per the US Attorney’s Office.