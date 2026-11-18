An explosion of rotting trash and methane gas erupted at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill (CCL) on Monday in Los Angeles County, which prompted an emergency response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Later that evening, county health officials ordered the landfill operators to offer hotel rooms and other assistance to nearby residents, reported KTLA.

According to L.A. County Fire Captain Aaron Katon, the plume, apparently of trash and gas, occurred because “they were drilling this hole about 150 feet deep and 3 feet wide down into this mound of trash.” A pressurized pocket of methane gas encountered from the drilling apparently triggered the explosion. Katon said that “there was no fire at any point.” Six employees were decontaminated by hazmat crews, and four were taken to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure. Evacuation warnings were given for a time after the explosion first occurred around 4 pm but were lifted later that evening. During the warning, residents were instructed to remain indoors with windows and doors closed and prepare to leave if further orders were given.

The Chiquita Canyon Landfill said in a statement that the incident occurred during a routine drilling operation to install a new well. They said that work was immediately stopped, no liquid was released, and no injuries were reported. They said they were working with state and local regulatory agencies and emergency personnel and reviewing local air quality data. The L.A. Department of Public Health issued a directive late Monday to “provide immediate community relief due to methane pipe explosion” to those in the immediate communities including Val Verde, Halsey Hills, Industry, Cambridge, and Hillcrest.

One user on X posted, “what a freaking mess.” Immediate relief included but was not limited to local indoor refuge funded by CCL, including “‘cooling centers’ with filtered air.” Other assistance that was directed by the Dept of Public Health included short-term hotel stays and rideshare or shuttle service to reach these refuge spaces or hotels.

For those residents remaining in their homes, air filters or purifiers and materials to reduce outdoor air intrusion were directed to be provided. CCL was also directed to provide communication to the community in a timely and regular manner on the available resources, instructions for using this support.