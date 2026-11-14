On Friday, the Supreme Court announced that it will hear a case regarding the Trump administration’s move to bar asylum claims from illegal immigrants crossing the southern border.

This is the latest case related to immigration that the Supreme Court will hear in its 2027 term, alongside the removal of migrants to third countries and detaining illegal immigrants within the US without a bond hearing. Decisions are expected by early July at the latest, per CBS News .

Trump issued a proclamation on day one of his return to office, stating that there is an “invasion” at the southern border. He suspended the entry of migrants crossing the border illegally between ports of entry and barred them from seeking asylum that would allow them to remain in the US. The DHS issued guidance implementing the directive.

Three nonprofits and 13 people filed a class-action lawsuit in February of 2025, with a federal judge later finding the asylum restrictions unlawful. The Trump administration appealed, and a divided three-judge panel upheld the decision in April. The policy has remained in effect as court proceedings continue.