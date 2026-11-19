Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham says she can barely go anywhere without hearing from people who support her standing up for girls’ sports. Cunningham told Maxim in an interview that fans say to her, “Thank you for sticking up for women. Thank you for sticking up for girls.”

Those thanks took a more public form on July 28, when supporters rallied outside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena before the Fever played against the Storm. A week earlier, Cunningham had told ESPN that she wanted to protect girls’ privacy in locker rooms and that girls should not have to compete against biological males. She also rejected accusations that she hated transgender people.

Inside the arena, two 16-year-old girls held up a sign thanking Cunningham for speaking up for girls. The teens said Storm minority co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted and swore at them, leaving one in tears. The Storm apologized, and the WNBA fined Keaton and suspended her from attending five home games. Cunningham defended the teenagers on X, called Keaton’s conduct “truly embarrassing” and told the girls to expect gifts, writing, “Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe.” The next two Fever road games drew demonstrations as well. On July 31, supporters and counterprotesters gathered outside Portland’s Moda Center before Indiana played against the Fire. On Aug. 2, roughly 100 people gathered outside Target Center in Minneapolis, where XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey organized a rally in support of Cunningham, and counterprotesters turned out in support of transgender athletes. Inside, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a shirt that read “Trans Kids Belong,” and some fans booed Cunningham when she touched the ball.

On Aug. 8, Cunningham’s supporters brought a life-size cutout of the guard to Chicago’s United Center before the Fever played against the Sky. Across Madison Street, counterprotesters waved Pride and transgender flags. The dispute reached Toronto on Aug. 18, when protesters gathered outside Scotiabank Arena and fans repeatedly booed Cunningham during the game. In Dallas, Texas Values and other groups announced a rally in her support ahead of the Aug. 20 game against the Wings. In Atlanta, the dispute reached the arena floor. A mother and daughter who attended the Aug. 16 Fever–Dream game to support Cunningham said league security told them during overtime to cover their XX-XY Athletics shirts or leave. A fan wearing a shirt supporting transgender participation was also asked to cover it. The WNBA acknowledged that its security staff should have let fans wear the shirts.

One of the Seattle teenagers, Eastmont student-athlete Ahnaleigh Wilson, is now involved in the fight to protect Washington’s voter-approved initiative to keep boys out of girls’ sports. She submitted a declaration supporting Female Athletes United’s request to intervene and defend Initiative 638 in court. Cunningham told Maxim she still wants fans to feel comfortable approaching her, but she has had to set firmer boundaries as more people recognize her. Earlier this month, she said on her No Hesitation podcast that she had hired security to travel with her around the clock.