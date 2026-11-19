A South Carolina convict who was recently released from federal prison has been arrested and charged with murder after stabbing a man to death at a family gathering celebrating his release.

50-year-old Cedrick Cunningham was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the death of 42-year-old Andre Smith. The alleged killing occurred while Cunningham was attending a family gathering celebrating his release from prison, where the two became involved in an altercation, reports WIS News 10.

Following the stabbing, Smith got into his vehicle and attempted to flee. He was later found inside the vehicle with a laceration on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed his identity. Cunningham had been released from federal prison after serving a sentence stemming from a 2019 weapons conviction. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found in possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a pistol and ammunition. His criminal history qualified him for enhanced sentencing under the federal Armed Career Criminal Act.

In 2023, Cunningham unsuccessfully requested compassionate release, asking a judge to allow him to return to his family because he was an “active” father in his children’s lives and had a clean record while in prison. “In all honesty your Honor, this time away has been difficult being away from my children, however; I have grown from it and benefitted, as being the fact, that I am still an ‘active’ father of three college graduates, which I am extremely proud of,” he wrote to the judge, according to the Daily Mail.