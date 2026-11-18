The cooperative received a $750,000 federal grant in 2023 and an $807,000 state grant in 2022.

An Illinois government-funded “community grocery” store has announced its closure after just one year in business. The Prairie Food co-op located in Lombard received hundreds of thousands in federal and state tax dollars, only for it to be a failure.

The store closed on November 15. Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker announced an $807,000 Rebuild Illinois construction state grant for the grocery store in 2022, the Center Square reported.

A notice written to members and posted on the cooperative's website stated that it was not generating enough money to keep running. According to the declaration from its board of directors, it was recently selling about $40,000 worth of items per week, which is roughly half what it needed for long-term viability.

Prairie Food stated that it lacked the minimum investment of $500,000 needed to implement a turnaround, per the notice. “After extensive deliberation, financial analysis, and work exploring possible paths forward, the Prairie Food Co-op Board of Directors has made the heartbreaking decision to begin winding down store operations,” the store wrote, adding that it was a “difficult decision.”

“We know this news will be deeply disappointing to our owners, shoppers, employees, and everyone who invested time, money, and energy in making Prairie Food Co-op a reality. We share that disappointment. This is not the outcome any of us wanted,” the store said. Prairie Food told its customers that it took “significant steps” in an attempt to stay afloat, but fell short, exhausting all resources.

The store's leadership was changed, seasoned grocery experts were brought in, and an interim general manager was appointed to evaluate operations and carry out a thorough turnaround plan. Yet, it still wasn’t enough. “These were significant and necessary steps,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, they began when the store had already used much of the time and financial resources needed to carry out and evaluate a turnaround.”

Prairie Food opened in July 2025 in the Eastgate Shopping Center on Roosevelt Road. The cooperative received a $750,000 federal grant in 2023 and an $807,000 state grant in 2022 for site acquisition and construction, according to the Daily Herald. The cooperative was comprised of approximately 2,700 owners, each of whom acquired their shares for $200. However, approximately 600 of those owners had stopped shopping at the store. The store did not require a membership, the outlet reported.