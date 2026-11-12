A former national security official has said that Canada may not be able to fully "trust intelligence that we receive from the United States in the way we maybe always have" as the country has started to orient itself towards trade with China under the Mark Carney administration.

Speaking about the expansion of Canada's need to gather intelligence, former Trudeau National Security and Intelligence Advisor Jody Thomas said, "Canadians expect us to be able to collect our own intelligence. I'm not sure Canadians are necessarily going to trust intelligence that we receive from the United States in the way we maybe always have."

"We can't be absolutely positive that we're getting the full spectrum of intelligence that we used to get. Although I do believe that the United States agency to agency continue to be excellent partners, and I do believe the Five Eyes is functioning. But again, it's part of our resilience and who we are as a nation. We need to be able to collect intelligence that is a reflection of protecting us and our interests and understanding who wants to harm us."

She said that collecting more intelligence will be key to Canada's “maturation as a nation.” The comments from Thomas come as it has been revealed that the Carney administration has plans for a massive $6 billion budget increase for Canada's domestic spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).