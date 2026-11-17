The Trump administration has permanently severed all federal funding for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) after reaching a settlement that requires the embattled agency to hand over about $150 million in federal funding, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Tuesday.

This follows a June investigation that uncovered “overwhelming evidence of LAHSA’s record of fraud, failure and flagrant mismanagement” that posed a “threat” to the public and American taxpayers, the agency said.

As a result of the settlement, LAHSA will never receive another dime from the federal government and has been ordered to hand over its projects and responsibilities to Los Angeles County, with strict oversight by HUD. Over the past five years, LAHSA has received nearly $1 billion in taxpayer funds. Los Angeles remains the epicenter of the nation's drug-fueled homelessness crisis, despite receiving more federal homelessness funding than any other jurisdiction in the country. Furthermore, its failure has facilitated a record-breaking amount of fraud involving homelessness, according to HUD.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner in a press release. “Year after year, LAHSA funneled billions of dollars in federal funding to organizations with no oversight, which resulted in nothing but skyrocketing homelessness, failing at their most basic responsibility. Taxpayers will no longer bankroll an organization that fails to deliver for the Americans it was created to serve.” The settlement is the result of years of alarming audits and allegations of financial mismanagement, which included a 2023 probe regarding whether taxpayers were responsible for the cost of empty hotel rooms.

The Auditor-Controller of LA County determined in November 2024 that LAHSA had misappropriated government funds, using them to pay for services provided under the contract of another government funder, weeks prior to the receipt of grant funds to cover the specific cost. LAHSA neglected to submit documentation to confirm the existence of nearly 2,300 housing sites under its jurisdiction during a 2025 assessment. Although LAHSA certifies that it will comply with these requirements and will establish safeguards to prohibit conflict of interest, it did not have its own internal written conflict-of-interest policy until September 26, 2025. The former CEO of the agency resigned after she and LAHSA violated federal conflict-of-interest regulations by allocating over $2 million in federal funds under LAHSA's control to her husband's employer.

Los Angeles continues to struggle with its homelessness crisis. According to HUD, homelessness in LA increased 100 percent despite receiving a 178 percent increase in funding after HUD established its failed housing first policy in 2013. “LAHSA wasted enormous sums of taxpayer dollars then shrugged while homelessness in L.A. County got worse,” said First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli. “Organizations that are complicit in this fraud and waste will not get one penny more of federal funding.”