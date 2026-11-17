US intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, with a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon.

Seven US officials described the intelligence to CNN, with sources saying the planning appears intended to give Tehran options rather than signal an imminent attack. Two sources said the intelligence includes specific targets and locations. Officials remain divided over whether Iran has the personnel necessary to carry out an attack.

The intelligence has prompted several US contingency-planning meetings. One source also said intercepted Iranian communications claimed bomb-making materials had been placed inside the United States. When asked about if there was an “imminent threat” to Washington, DC, President Donald Trump responded: “If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before."

He said that the administration is taking the threat of the attack “very seriously.” White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told CNN the administration is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

The report follows Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s public confirmation that Iranian threats prompted him to relocate to a military base. In a CNBC interview reported Friday, Bessent described Iran as behaving “like a dangerous cornered animal” and said: “So I follow Secret Service instructions and have moved from my home to a military base.” Bessent said the threats would not intimidate him.

Separate concerns about potential Iranian chemical attacks surfaced earlier this month. The New York Times reported November 3 that Israel had shared intelligence suggesting Tehran was considering using chemical weapons against its adversaries. That intelligence divided US and regional officials. Some considered the warnings serious, while others questioned the assessment and believed Israel was trying to persuade Washington to resume more intensive military operations against Iran.