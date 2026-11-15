Democrat Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s smoke signals about waging malicious legislative lawfare against the Trump administration may land her a case of her own.

Aaron Reitz, US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, sent Warren a formal memorandum advising her to preserve all records related to her recent public threats to punish Trump officials by weaponizing the Senate’s oversight authority.

Warren “is on the warpath to wield her committee gavel like a tomahawk, seeking the scalps of those who associate ‘too closely’ with President Trump,” Reitz wrote in an X post. “Congressional investigations can’t be used to punish Americans for exercising their 1A rights.” Reitz cited several recent threats that Warren — the presumptive incoming chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs — had made while indicating she may attempt to target Trump allies, including political donors like tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“One week after the 2026 midterm elections, you spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation. She noted that ... ‘you want to bring big tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations who may have broken the law to face consequences,’” Reitz wrote in the letter to Warren. “You enthusiastically agreed, adding that these people ‘better get ready for some investigations—serious ones,’” he added.

The letter made several references to Warren’s self-declared Cherokee heritage. Warren used the phony cultural claim to gain advantages early in her career. She drew ridicule for touting a 2018 DNA test saying she was, at best, around 3 percent Native American and may have as little as 0.2 percent indigenous ancestry — less than the average American. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously lambasted the lawmaker, dubbed “Pocahontas” by President Donald Trump, in an October letter, wishing her a “Happy Indigenous People’s Day in advance to you and your family.”

Ridicule notwithstanding, Reitz and other members of the Justice Department have been readying themselves for battle against the newly emboldened Democrats, who will assume control of both the House and Senate in January. Reitz, who previously served as chief of staff to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, warned Democrat California Sen. Adam Schiff that the shenanigans he pulled as a House member during the two first-term impeachment efforts against Trump would not be well received.

After Schiff threatened possible punitive measures against any prosecutor who sought to hold Democrat senators accountable for their overreach, Reitz issued a blistering response via X. “Americans have a 1A right to associate w/ POTUS w/o targeting by vindictive Senators,” he wrote. “What’s more, spiteful Senators like you *don’t* have a right to weaponize Congress. Kind of like you did w/ your ‘Russia collusion’ hoax.”

Democrats have signaled their intention to test a 2020 Supreme Court ruling from Trump’s first term that reaffirmed long-held expectations that any sort of congressional oversight be conducted with a specific legislative purpose in mind. But Justice Department officials, including Attorney General Todd Blanche, have promised to derail their politicization of the process.