One-year-old Quebec boy attacked by pit bull, injuries may last “the rest of his life”

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was bitten by a pit bull Monday morning at a residence in Louiseville, Quebec.

The boy was also bitten on the arm, nearly damaging his tendon.

The boy was rushed to hospital in Trois-Rivieres where he spent the night on Monday. He then underwent a three-hour-long operation in hopes of minimizing the amount of long term damage potentially caused by the pit bull. The boy’s grandfather told TVA Nouvelles another operation may be necessary.

“He may have some after-effects for the rest of his life,” says the boy’s grandfather to a French-language news outlet.

The pit bull, an eight-year-old male, was euthanized a few hours later. The dog reportedly belonged to the husband of the boy’s mother.

According to TVA Nouvelles, the dog had never been involved in a prior incident. The child was in the same room as the dog when his mother left to put on a swimsuit. That’s when the animal attacked the boy.

