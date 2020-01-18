American News

$19,500 raised in one day for Target employee shamed by lunatic journalist

A Target employee named Tori was shamed by a malicious journalist over the price of an electric toothbrush. The internet raised $19,500 for her vacation.
Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
1 mins read

Some stories do have happy endings. Yesterday, we reported on journalist David Leavitt’s mean spirited attempt to shame an innocent Target employee over a mislabelled toothbrush. He even went so far as to call the police because the electric toothbrush wasn’t $0.01.

Well, shortly after the viral moment, Twitter user and notorious meme-maker @CarpeDonktum decided to set up a GoFundMe page to give the Target employee, Tori, a much-needed vacation.

Today, we’ve learned that the fundraising endeavour was a massive success, with over $19,500 raised for Tori to take a break and put this nasty incident behind her.

@CarpeDonktum tweeted today: “I have made contact with #TargetTori, she has received authorization to release 2 photos to verify that we are in contact. I need a representative from @gofundme to contact me to arrange the transfer of control of the account to Tori.”

GoFundMe has arranged the transfer of the funds to Tori and now the story is complete. Happy ending achieved!

