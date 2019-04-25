19,787 sensitive documents mishandled under Trudeau government

The Trudeau government could be facing a security problem.

According to numbers tabled in the House of Commons and reported on by The Hill Times, “19,787 classified or protected documents were stored “in a manner which did not meet the requirements of [their] security level” between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 20 of this year.

It is important to point out that while a large number of files have been mishandled, it does not mean the files have fallen into “the wrong hands.”

The Hill Times also reported that one government employee has had their security clearance revoked since 2016.

Interestingly, this problem was first identified in 2016, when the Trudeau government was called out by opposition critics for mishandling 10,000 documents at that time.

While this information is worrying, it is incomplete. At this time there is no data to provide a real comparison between how these numbers relate in comparison to previous governments such as the Harper Conservatives.

