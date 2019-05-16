$300,000 worth of gold and silver buried in three Canadian cities

Get ready Canada for a real treasure hunt! According to goldhunt.ca, there is $100,000 worth of gold and silver buried in three Canadian cities, and if you find it, it is all yours to keep!

There is a REAL treasure chest with $100k in gold and silver buried somewhere in Calgary right now!!! It’s called @GoldHuntCA and map pre sales start today with the race starting June 1! 💰 #yyc #calgary #goldhunt #treasure pic.twitter.com/IjgM42FKK0 — Courtney Ketchen (@CTVCourtney) May 15, 2019

Gold Hunt has created treasure hunts starting June 1st for the cities of Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

The company will be burying the three chests in the three respective cities, which will be reedemable for $100,000 grand prizes.

Participants have to buy a $25 treasure map which contains a series of riddles and encrypted messages to redeem the prize. You can also purchase the map alongside an extra five clues for $45.

