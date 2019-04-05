36-year old mother charged with attempting to murder her baby

A 36-year old woman from Toronto has been detained by Toronto police after first-respondents discovered her infant had suffered from severe stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, the one-month old infant is stable but remains in critical condition and is being treated at the Sick Kids Hospital.

The mother is currently facing one count of attempted murder and has already made her first court appearance.

“Tragic as this case is, there are quite a number of moving parts in it that we can’t disclose just yet. It has go before a court first and there are some privacy issues,” said a police spokesperson.

Those who have more information about the incident are asked to contact the police information line at: 416-808-2922.

