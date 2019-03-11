Canadian News

46% of Canadians believe Trudeau should resign

Canadians as a whole believe Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony over the Trudeau Liberals’ explanation by almost a 4 to 1 margin.
Canadians as a whole believe Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony over the Trudeau Liberals’ explanation by almost a 4 to 1 margin.
James Di Fiore Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Hell hath no fury like an Attorney General scorned, and voters deserve better.

That’s the message Canadians are sending the prime minister after a new poll done by Campaign Research indicated Justin Trudeau’s support has been severely damaged by the SNC Lavalin scandal.

Trudeau, a leader who attaches vital importance to how you treat women and marginalized groups, as well as his often cited commitment to government transparency, has hit the peak of brand destruction through his mishandling of the scandal. Wilson-Raybould, an Indigenous woman who went about her job professionally and ethically, is now a glaring example of that downfall.

Add to that the resignation of Treasury Board President Jane Philpott, as well as the accusations from outgoing Liberal MP Celine Caesar-Chavannes of hostile treatment from Trudeau, and you have reached peak hypocrisy from the party of listening and compassion.

The damage is now crystal clear.

Canadians as a whole believe Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony over the Trudeau Liberals’ explanation by almost a 4 to 1 margin (49% believe Wilson-Raybould’s version of events, while just 13% of the country believe Trudeau), casting a long shadow on the Liberals’ chances at winning the next federal election.

The bad news doesn’t end there. Support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at just 65% from Canadians who intend to vote Liberal in 2019. This translates into a peculiar place for the Liberals – the party has more support than the man who leads it.

Of course, that election is still months away. Canadians still have time to be wooed by this government, but this scandal still has a chapter or two left, including a possible second appearance before the justice committee for Wilson-Raybould, which means we could still be talking about it long after the snow has melted on Parliament Hill.

The poll also shows some interesting insights among core Trudeau supporters and how the scandal has impacted their trust in the prime minister. For example, only 9% of millennials believe Trudeau over Wilson-Raybould. Trudeau had built an image partially around the idea of engaging with young voters, and those young voters are largely credited with helping the Liberals achieve victory in 2015.

Women are also not feeling good about Trudeau, with just 12% believing Trudeau’s version of events over Wilson-Raybould’s. This number must be worrying to the Trudeau brain trust who have fastened the image of the prime minister to an undying commitment for feminism, an integral part of the Trudeau brand and one he likes to spotlight on the regular.

Overall, 46% of Canadians want Trudeau to either resign immediately (30%) or resign after the election (16%), meaning nearly half the country wants to see Trudeau out of office completely by the end of 2019.

Baby boomers and Gen Xers are the two groups most familiar with the scandal. They are also the two groups who lean the most towards a preference of Trudeau resigning from office.

A Trudeau resignation is unlikely, but the poll does show that only 22% of Canadians believe Trudeau is the best person to lead the Liberals. Interestingly, 17% of the country believe Wilson-Raybould would make the best leader.

In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals swept every riding in 2015, more voters believe Wilson-Raybould should be leader over Trudeau. 24% of maritimers would prefer Wilson-Raybould as leader, while just 21% would prefer Trudeau.

This is death by a thousand cuts, with various demographics showing that the trust they had in the Trudeau brand has been severely, maybe even irreparably damaged.

Coming back from a scandal like this is a tall order. Stephen Harper never could escape the shadow of the Senate Scandal, and most Canadians could see the writing on the wall months before the 2015 election. The main difference between Harper’s senate debacle and Trudeau’s current dilemma is the weight of the credibility Trudeau spent the past 5 years trying to cultivate.

Once your actual identity has been compromised, voters feel like they finally can see the real you.  

This online study was conducted by Campaign Research as part of its monthly omnibus study between March 7 to March 10 through an online survey of 1,893 randomly selected Canadian adults A probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.3%, 19 times out of 20.

Canadian News
News
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
6.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
7.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected