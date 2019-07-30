79-year-old Ohio woman imprisoned for feeding stray cats

Nancy Segula, has been sentenced to serve ten days in prison for feeding the local stray cats.

Prior to the sentence, Segula was cited four times by the city’s animal wardens beginning in 2017.

“It began in 2017 with me feeding stray kitties. I used to have a neighbour that had a couple cats and he moved away so he left them,” said Segula.

“I would always feed them and care for them because I was worried about them and I’m a cat lover. Once my neighbours got upset about it, they called the animal warden.”

After appearing before Magistrate Jeffrey Short, she was sentenced to ten days in Cuyahoga County Jail.

In the city of Garfield Heights, Ohio it is illegal to feed stray animals.

Segula’s sentence will being on August 11, 2019.