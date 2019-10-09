ADORABLE: Man kisses Jagmeet Singh on turban

In an absolutely adorable moment, a supporter of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh kissed him on his turban.

The video, posted on 6BuzzTV, has garnered more than half a million views on Instagram.

The video shows a supporter kissing Jagmeet on his turban, to which Singh responds by leaning his head on the man’s shoulder.

The supporter then says, “Love you man!” To which Singh responds, “Love you too, brother!”

Jagmeet Singh has been garnering traction following his impressive performance in the recent televised debates.