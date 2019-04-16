Alberta election: live coverage

Albertans head to the vote on Tuesday to decide on which party will govern the embattled province next.

Up until now, the 2019 provincial election has been a bitter fight between the incumbent NDP led by Premier Rachel Notley and the UCP headed by Jason Kenney.

Candidates are also being fielded by the Alberta Party, Alberta’s Liberal Party, the Freedom Conservative Party, the Alberta Independence Party and the Alberta Greens, among a number of independent candidates.

The latest polls expect a landslide UCP victory. The Post Millennial will be providing play-by-play coverage of the election live on our website.

LIVE: Alberta heads to the vote