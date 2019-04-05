Alberta NDP candidate apologizes for “Adolph Harper” tweet

Peter Mueller, the Alberta NDP candidate for Cypress-Medicine Hat Alberta apologized for a tweet which resurfaced from 2011 wherein he calls the former Prime Minister “Adolph Harper”.

The tweet, from one of Mueller’s Twitter accounts reads:

“Election. Useless. Canadian idiots will re-elect Adolf Harper again – sad – and we’ll become more American even more quickly.”

Cypress-Medicine Hat NDP candidate Peter Mueller is facing criticism after a 2011 tweet resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/QDVtllN4sh — Jessie Weisner (@CHATTVWeisner) April 3, 2019

Mueller apologized for the past tweet on his Facebook account in an April 1st statement where he called the comment “not respectful”.