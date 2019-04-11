Alberta NDP candidate skips debate after facing pressure over Facebook posts calling for a “crusade”

Alberta NDP candidate for Calgary-Peigan Joe Pimlott was a no show at yesterday’s all candidates forum in Dover, Alberta.

NDP candidate Joe Pimlott from Calgary-Peigan is skipping the all candidates forum tonight in Dover. #ableg #abpoli #abvote pic.twitter.com/O1eMlmPsFD — Ryan Grieve (@RyanGrieveAB) April 11, 2019

Pimlott got into hot water after a social media post resurfaced in the press which suggested that he was calling for a “Crusade” against Muslims.

The December, 2011 post which was acquired by The Political Action Committee is a meme of a knight in crusading armour which reads: “I’ll see your jihad and I’ll raise you one crusade.”

According to Pimlott, he was not aware of the events “Islamophobic and anti-Semitic connotations” when sharing the meme.

Despite having confirmed that he would attend the debate, Pimlott was not present for the forum on Wednesday.

His office has yet to comment on his absence and his Twitter account lists his last public tweet on April 6th.

