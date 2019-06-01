Canadian Forces to help with Alberta wildfires and evacuations

Emergency aircraft and Canadian Forces personnel have been ordered to help evacuate and provide assistance to thousands of Albertans currently on evacuation order as a result of a disastrous and growing wildfire.

According to a tweet by Jason Kenney, Alberta has requested assistance from the Canadian Forces, and the federal government has accepted.

Thank you to Minister @RalphGoodale and the Government of Canada for the prompt and positive response to our request for federal assistance to help Alberta’s efforts to fight the Northern forest fires.https://t.co/Xu4EEfZ6TJ #ABfire — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) May 31, 2019

More than 10,000 people have already been told to evacuate already as more than 29 wildfires burning in the northern part of the province.

The town of High Level has been empty for more than a week as some of the most substantial fires continue to burn in that area.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu said the province is grateful for the help.

“We appreciate their support as we continue to battle the wildfires affecting our province.”

If you are interested in knowing more about the wildfires in Alberta you can read about it here.