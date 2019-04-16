Alberta UCP on track for huge majority

The Alberta UCP are the winners of the 2019 provincial election.

The UCP headquarters in Calgary exploded in celebration after party faithful saw a from-the-gate lead in pre-election polling and last night’s election returns, culminate with the new provincial conservative party winning in a landslide.

Congratulations to my friend @jkenney, the next Premier of Alberta!



Albertans finally have a leader to make their province open for business & open for jobs.



And Ontario has another strong partner that will fight for Canadian families against the job-killing federal carbon tax! pic.twitter.com/obM7XGCUpx — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 17, 2019

UCP leader and former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney is the next Premier of Alberta after his party won 63 seats to defeat incumbent Premier Rachel Notley and her New Democrats.

While Edmonton posted favourable NDP-returns, Calgary faced a blue wave, with many seats being swept up by the UCP.

Kennedy’s victory speech:

The NDP is the first party in Alberta to lose re-election after a one-term government.

Kenney, a top lieutenant in former-PM Stephen Harper’s government who returned to Alberta to re-energize the conservative movement, was elected in the riding of Calgary-Lougheed.

Liberal Party of Alberta leader David Khan was defeated in his own riding of Calgary-Mountain View.