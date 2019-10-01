UPDATE: Five children subject to Amber Alert found safe

Update: According to Police, the children have been found safe in a cottage in Ridgeway.

“The children appear to be in good health and are currently being cared for,” police said in a statement.

Update: The alert has been cancelled.

The father of the five children has been spotted alone following the alert.

The case is now being treated as a missing persons investigation.

A child abduction Amber alert has been issued for five children, Eska, Evelyn, Magnus, Mattias, and Sovereign MacDermid, by Niagara Police.

According to the Police, their investigation has “revealed that between September 19th and 25th, 2019, the children were taken from the family home in Jordan by their father Ian Glenn MacDermid; their current whereabouts are unknown.”

The children are subject to a temporary custody order and their father is in contravention of the order by failing to return them.

Ian Macdermid is 49, roughly six feet, weighs 280 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair.

Detectives are concerned for the welfare and safety of the children.

Media Release: Abduction – NRPS Conducting Abduction Investigation of 5 Children – https://t.co/ww9DlPHe3l pic.twitter.com/W6EVXqilPS — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 1, 2019

If you observe this individual or the kids, Police request that you call 911 immediately.