Amber alert lifted after missing boy and mother located

An Amber Alert has been issued by Peel Regional Police for a five-year-old boy last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday.
According to police, Juliet Mohammed, 47, and her son Ethan Montes have last been seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Cawthra Rd. and Atwater Ave. in Mississauga.
“They were last seen by the complainant, the dad. We don’t know exactly why they went missing, but the mom has a pre-existing medical condition and if her medication isn’t taken she can act out of character so we have concerns,” said Const. Akhil Mookin.
The boy is a five-year-old, roughly 41 pounds and 3 feet tall.
He was last seen wearing Batman pajamas.
Earlier today, the Amber Alert was lifted by the police after the mother and the boy were found safe.