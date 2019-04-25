Amber alert lifted after missing boy and mother located

An Amber Alert has been issued by Peel Regional Police for a five-year-old boy last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday.

#PRP requesting assistance in locating 5-year-old Ethan Montes. He is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed who is believed to be operating a 4 door 2003 Toyota Matrix, grey in colour with Ontario plate 379 WTM. If seen call 9-1-1. PR19-0150050 pic.twitter.com/BHkCI8eF6j — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 25, 2019

According to police, Juliet Mohammed, 47, and her son Ethan Montes have last been seen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Cawthra Rd. and Atwater Ave. in Mississauga.

“They were last seen by the complainant, the dad. We don’t know exactly why they went missing, but the mom has a pre-existing medical condition and if her medication isn’t taken she can act out of character so we have concerns,” said Const. Akhil Mookin.

The boy is a five-year-old, roughly 41 pounds and 3 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing Batman pajamas.

#BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for five-year-old Mississauga boy has been cancelled. The boy and his mother have been found safe, Peel police say. — CP24 (@CP24) April 25, 2019

Earlier today, the Amber Alert was lifted by the police after the mother and the boy were found safe.

