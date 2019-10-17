American activist group blocks Vancouver port train tracks to prevent Trans Mountain construction

American activists affiliated with Portland Rising Tide blocked train tracks carrying piping to the Trans Mountain Expansion earlier today.
Members stood on the rail with signage calling Justin Trudeau a hypocrite for his role in approving the project and eventually blocked a train car from heading to Alberta.
The environmental group released a statement claiming that further pipeline development would harm the Orca whale population and increase climate change.
Another American activist group called Mosquito Fleet was involved in Thursday’s protest.
Earlier this month, members from that group paddled from the United States into the port of Vancouver to protest the shipping of material intended to help with expanding the pipeline.