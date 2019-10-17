American activist group blocks Vancouver port train tracks to prevent Trans Mountain construction

American activists affiliated with Portland Rising Tide blocked train tracks carrying piping to the Trans Mountain Expansion earlier today.

Members stood on the rail with signage calling Justin Trudeau a hypocrite for his role in approving the project and eventually blocked a train car from heading to Alberta.

Community! This fight won’t be over after today—there will be more work to do and more actions to come.



You can help! Please donate so we can keep fighting and if you want to get involved, reach out to us.https://t.co/2nPnp9Bf69 pic.twitter.com/oTEajMjq1l — Portland Rising Tide (@pdxrisingtide) October 17, 2019

The environmental group released a statement claiming that further pipeline development would harm the Orca whale population and increase climate change.

Another American activist group called Mosquito Fleet was involved in Thursday’s protest.

Earlier this month, members from that group paddled from the United States into the port of Vancouver to protest the shipping of material intended to help with expanding the pipeline.