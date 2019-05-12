American Tim Horton’s launches 1.5 litres ‘mom-sized’ iced coffee for Mother’s Day

Are you a busy mom on mothers day?

A Tim Horton’s in Michigan has launched an iced coffee made just for you and is giving them away for free on a first come, first serve basis.

Here is the kicker, each cup is filled with over 1.5 litres of coffee goodness, that is almost as much as an entire pot.

To receive the cup, participating moms just have to say they want their coffee “mom-sized.”

According to a Detroit news site, “it’s open for all moms, even dog moms, on Mother’s Day.”

What do you think about the “mom-sized” iced coffees? Do you need one?

Join the conversation by commenting below!