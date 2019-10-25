Opinion

Andrew Scheer deserves to continue to lead Conservatives

Scheer has paved the way to victory in the next election.
Scheer has paved the way to victory in the next election.
Aaron Burke Montreal, QC
5 mins read

It’s October 21, 2019. The dark of night has descended upon the city and the nation. The reality sets in…THIS IS IT! All the door knocking, all the phone calling, all the campaigning in person and online, all the GOTV (get out the vote) activity, all the toiling, all the dollars… all the effort spent over the last 3 months has now been committed to the history books. The only thing left to do is to count the votes and see what the future truly holds for our communities and the country at large.

As time ticks by the crowd continues to trickle into the campaign office, CBC is on, computer screens flicker and hum, and GlobalTV’s Election Night Poll Tracker server is being hit with a refresh request once per second. As the poll reporting continues to roll in, every move of the seat counts up or down is met with audible feedback from the large group of volunteers, campaign staff and the assorted family members they’ve brought in tow that now are filling up the office. The excitement and the anxiety are palpable.

As the night proceeds, the mood becomes increasingly somber and the realization that tonight isn’t going to turn out the way we’d hoped begins to set in. Acceptance of this fact won’t catch up with most of us for a couple days yet. When the speeches have all been given, the hugs have all been hugged and the office begins to empty out, we are collectively met with a strong sense that though things didn’t turn out the way we wanted, they may ultimately yield a positive result. The signs are there.

With the rising of the sun on the Oct. 22, regular life begins again. The dawn brings with it a renewed sense of optimism. This optimism comes from an ability to more clearly reflect on the outcomes of the evening prior and what those outcomes truly signify moving forward:

1) Yes, we got beaten, but our biggest rival was held to a minority.

2) Yes, we got beaten, but in the process we grew the number of seats we hold by roughly 20%.

3) Yes, we got beaten, but we won the popular vote (representative of the hearts and minds of the broader populace). This point is particularly critical because I believe it sent the Liberals the only message they understand; the people are displeased and the power and control you enjoy today is transient, so be warned.

4) Yes, we got beaten, but we also got a tremendous amount of insight into what worked and didn’t work, both for us, as well as for our opponents.

5) Yes, we got beaten, but the country spoke and I believe that I heard what they said. As is a typical course of action for most human beings, in failure you seek out a place to lay blame. A single place where you can lay responsibility that isn’t directly in your own lap. It’s totally natural. Many localize their anger. They point to shortcomings of the campaign staff or the “ground game” or of specific efforts or actions that didn’t result in the success they’d anticipated. Some pointed at the easy scapegoats like Ford or the specter of Harper’s last days in office and the negativity that was attached to his name and tenure. Many want to point the finger squarely at party leadership and shrug off local or historical contributing factors altogether. Some split it right down the middle and blamed everybody.

As Oct. 22 became Oct. 23 the long knives came out and the calls for leadership change became louder. With all due respect, however, I find this position to be intellectually lazy. Let’s analyze it.

1) Andrew Scheer emerged as leader from the ashes of one of the most contentious, scorched-earth leadership campaigns we’ve seen in a long time. Bernier’s inability to graciously accept defeat and his refusal to recognize Andrew’s victory paved the way for the war that followed and the rift it created in the Party. The dissention in the ranks and the lack of unity didn’t wear well on either side of this rift, much less so for the PPC than the CPC, however. To emerge from this type of situation with a fighting chance of simply maintaining the seat count we had secured the last time around, would already have been an accomplishment. To post gains under this cloud of disarray and party infighting, speaks volumes to Andrew’s natural leadership potential. There are MANY ridings where it is clear that the vote splitting on the ideological right as a result of the above, demonstrably cost the CPC the seat.

2) It has become clear that Canadians, particularly millennial and younger Canadians that have now come of age and are quickly becoming the largest voting demographic in the country, are hungry for younger, more generationally synchronous leaders. This can be seen across the board in both the private and public sectors. Case and point is the sheer (pardon the pun) number of 20 and 30 somethings that picked up seats under the banner of the Bloc in Quebec. We have examples of this in our own party as well on both the provincial level, as well as the federal level. Andrew, though a family man with five kids and a seemingly long history in the political arena, is barely scratching 40. His youthful energy and ability to connect with younger voters are truly assets. It’s my view that given more of an opportunity to really connect with younger voters directly and personally (i.e. all day, every day, over the next 18 months), Andrew could overcome the characterization of him as indifferent, stuffy and disconnected from their world view that he’s been saddled with by political enemies and a hostile media.

3) Andrew is a builder. It’s evident by looking at his history and track record. Anyone who has ever built anything or had something built for them knows that building properly takes time, patience and attention to detail. It’s not something that happens overnight. It’s also not something that happens on YOUR schedule. Reflecting on what’s transpired over the last couple years and in particular the last 90 days has provided some perspective. Andrew secured the leadership post and immediately got to work laying the foundation for the party’s path forward. A platform was developed, a strategy was put in place, a message was crafted and he took the show on the road. Hundreds of campaign stops, tens of thousands of hands shaken and babies kissed… every ounce of blood, sweat and tears you might expect. The campaign was fought in the face of massive opposition by the media, by the 2 other major parties, by the back-biting from within our own party and by the emergence of a new contender who’s solitary goal was to leech voters away from the CPC in an effort to teach the party a lesson. The protest vote.

With all this opposition, with all the pitfalls and unexpected twists and turns, Andrew’s leadership and the party’s message still broke through. Huge seat gains, reduction of power by the victors to minority status, securing of the popular vote and a round rebuke of the defectors from the party are not small things. They are actually quite substantial and established a trajectory that trends toward success.

Under the continued leadership of Andrew Scheer we are poised to achieve this success. The message has clearly already begun to resonate and so the task now turns to amplification of that message and deeper penetration into the demographics we didn’t win over this time. I sincerely believe that the economic message of the Conservative party cannot be challenged by our opponents and as such they turn to what they know: character assassination and identity politics. Andrew Scheer has proven to be the candidate that can weather those storms. With the continued support of ALL (small c) conservative-minded people across the country I am certain that we can follow the course he’s set forth for victory.

Opinion
Andrew Scheer
Conservative Party Of Canada
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature