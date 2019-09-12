Andrew Yang and Ted Cruz will ball it out for charity

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D) have agreed to have a one-on-one basketball match for charity.
It all started on Twitter when Fox News producer Pat Ward retweeted a video from ABC News saying “Need a @AndrewYang v @tedcruz game”
Ted Cruz retweeted Ward and said, “Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court.”
Luckily enough for Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur running on a platform of a Universal Basic Income, a nationwide poll showed him touch the 5 percent mark that very day itself.
Ted Cruz accepted the results and called on Yang and three of his staffers to face off against him and his three staffers. The loser of the match would give $5,000 to a non-political charity.
Yang went a step further: he called for Cruz to face him one-on-one.
And Ted Cruz accepted.
The game is scheduled for Friday, September 13th in Houston, where Yang is present to participate in the Democratic debates.