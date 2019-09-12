Andrew Yang and Ted Cruz will ball it out for charity

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D) have agreed to have a one-on-one basketball match for charity.

It all started on Twitter when Fox News producer Pat Ward retweeted a video from ABC News saying “Need a @AndrewYang v @tedcruz game”

Ted Cruz retweeted Ward and said, “Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court.”

Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court. https://t.co/xRx6VYdWft — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2019

Luckily enough for Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur running on a platform of a Universal Basic Income, a nationwide poll showed him touch the 5 percent mark that very day itself.

Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball. 😀🏀 pic.twitter.com/RHFrdAfcZ9 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

Ted Cruz accepted the results and called on Yang and three of his staffers to face off against him and his three staffers. The loser of the match would give $5,000 to a non-political charity.

Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game? https://t.co/HVlssiJEA5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2019

Yang went a step further: he called for Cruz to face him one-on-one.

Let’s play one-on-one. Give the fans a show. 😀 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

And Ted Cruz accepted.

Hmm. You’re taller than I am. From the video, you’re probably a better shot. And, I’ve seen you dunking (on an 8-foot rim). Altogether, pretty strong. So……. https://t.co/hVlhDfKS1W pic.twitter.com/cMepUnKWlu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2019

The game is scheduled for Friday, September 13th in Houston, where Yang is present to participate in the Democratic debates.