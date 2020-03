Apple appears to be preparing to shift its last large hardware production hub to China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, manufacturing will be moving from Texas to an area near Shanghai, in order place Macbook production closer to other suppliers of Apple parts.

The computer will be assembled Quanta Computer in China.

While production will be moved to China, an Apple spokesperson has said that the product will continue to be designed and engineered in the US, using some U.S components.