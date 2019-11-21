At this point, the impeachment hearings are simply a waste of time

The Democrats’ breathless efforts to impeach Trump are an unconscionable waste of time at this point. A recent Marist poll shows that pretty much no Americans care about the impeachment, and none of this rending of garments in Congress will have any impact on their vote.

“65% of Americans say they can’t imagine any information or circumstances during the impeachment inquiry where they might change their minds about their position on impeachment. Just 30% say yes, it’s possible.”

Either people’s minds are already decided along partisan lines, or they’re just so bored of the Democrats anti-Trump rhetoric that nothing the left says rings true. In light of the botched Russia scandal last year, and all the vague charges lobbed at Trump, the latter seems most likely.

The Democrats have been pushing the idea that Trump is a total catastrophe since 2016, and nothing they’ve thrown at him—sexual harassment issues, the attempt to discredit Brett Kavanaugh, tax questions—has stuck. The more Democrats complain about what a national disaster Trump is the more Americans roll their eyes and want them to shut up.

At issue is whether or not Trump “pressured Ukraine to conduct investigations of conspiracy theories related to the 2016 presidential campaign and Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president.”

Americans love to dabble in conspiracy theories, but this lacks all the hallmarks of a good impeachment hearing. The last time we had an impeachment inquiry, there was a cigar, a dirty dress, and an Oval Office sex scandal. Before that, we had actual evidence of Nixon lying, on tape. Phone calls where we have to read between the lines and squint really hard to find the crime just aren’t going to cut it.

What the Democrats should be doing is actually attempting to govern and re-earn the trust of the American people. This incessant finger-pointing at the Commander in Chief, clutching of pearls, fainting on couches has gotten quite tiresome.

Congress has far more power than the President, and they should be wielding it to draft and enact actual policy, not sitting in endless hearings, wasting time and money on an impeachment where no one even cares if it will happen or not.